Ferragni: «la vita delle mamme lavoratrici è veramente dura»

Chiara Ferragni, neo mamma di Leone che a pochi mesi è già uno dei neonati più social, ha dovuto separarsi da lui per la prima volta per un viaggio di lavoro a Parigi. «adoro il mio lavoro e penso che sia importante concentrarsi su di esso anche in questo momento – scrive la fashion blogger -. Ma non posso fare a meno di sentirmi triste e il mio bimbo già mi manca! La vita delle mamme lavoratrici è veramente dura! Avete consigli?».
Off to Paris for 48 hrs and It’s the first time I leave Leo at home with dad.. I love my job and I think It’s super important to also focus on the business while being a mum and my trip to Paris is gonna be unforgettable this time and super worh it! But I can’t help but feeling sad and missing him already 😢 Working mum life is super hard! Any advice from other fellow mums? #TheBlondeSaladGoesToParis