«I mercati insegneranno agli italiani a votare nel modo giusto»

Il giornalista Bernd Thomas Riegert ha pubblicato con diversi tweet alcune anteprime dell’intervista fatta per l’emittente Dwnews al commissario europeo al bilancio Gunther Oettinger. «I mercati e una prospettiva “oscurata” insegneranno agli elettori italiani a non votare per i partiti populisti nelle prossime elezioni. Posso solo sperare che questo giocherà un ruolo nella campagna elettorale».

Oettinger ha poi aggiunto: «abbiamo fiducia nel nuovo governo italiano».

Il Commissario prosegue: «la mia preoccupazione e aspettativa è che le prossime settimane mostrerà che gli sviluppi nei mercati, nelle obbligazioni e nell’economia italiana diventeranno così ampi che potrebbero essere un segnale per gli elettori, dopo tutto, di non votare per populisti a destra e sinistra».

Oettinger conclude: «questo ha a che fare con la possibile formazione del governo. Posso solo sperare che questo svolgerà un ruolo nella campagna elettorale e inviarà un segnale di non dare in mano ai populisti di destra e di sinistra alcuna responsabilità nel governo»

