«I mercati insegneranno agli italiani a votare nel modo giusto»

Il giornalista Bernd Thomas Riegert ha pubblicato con diversi tweet alcune anteprime dell’intervista fatta per l’emittente Dwnews al commissario europeo al bilancio Gunther Oettinger. «I mercati e una prospettiva “oscurata” insegneranno agli elettori italiani a non votare per i partiti populisti nelle prossime elezioni. Posso solo sperare che questo giocherà un ruolo nella campagna elettorale».

The markets and a “darkened” outlook will teach #Italy‘s voters not to vote for populist parties in the next elections, told me #EU commissioner #Oettinger in my exclusive interview for @dwnews in Strasbourg. “I can only hope that this will play a role in the election campaign.” pic.twitter.com/lSYczLYa2U — Bernd Thomas Riegert (@RiegertBernd) 29 maggio 2018

Oettinger ha poi aggiunto: «abbiamo fiducia nel nuovo governo italiano».

https://t.co/pY4oiqP16A Oettinger “Wir haben Vertrauen in die neue italienische Regierung” — Bernd Thomas Riegert (@RiegertBernd) 29 maggio 2018

Il Commissario prosegue: «la mia preoccupazione e aspettativa è che le prossime settimane mostrerà che gli sviluppi nei mercati, nelle obbligazioni e nell’economia italiana diventeranno così ampi che potrebbero essere un segnale per gli elettori, dopo tutto, di non votare per populisti a destra e sinistra».

#Oettinger‘s quote: „ My concern and expectation is that the coming weeks will show that developments in #Italy‘s markets, bonds and economy will become so far-reaching that it might become a signal to voters after all to not vote for populists on the right and left.” More… pic.twitter.com/tzp3GT5juY — Bernd Thomas Riegert (@RiegertBernd) 29 maggio 2018

Oettinger conclude: «questo ha a che fare con la possibile formazione del governo. Posso solo sperare che questo svolgerà un ruolo nella campagna elettorale e inviarà un segnale di non dare in mano ai populisti di destra e di sinistra alcuna responsabilità nel governo»