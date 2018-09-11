La pietanza che sta facendo impazzire New York: non indovinerete mai cos’è

Condividi

Sta facendo impazzire New York: si tratta dell’anguria affumicata, tagliata come un prosciutto e venduta a 75 dollari. E’ l’ultima invenzione dello chef Will Horowitz, socio del ristorante Duck’s Eatery di New York.

La preparazione è piuttosto macchinosa: viene trattato per circa cinque giorni, poi viene essiccato, successivamente viene affumicato per otto ore e infine saltato in padella. Grazie ai video pubblicati sui social le prenotazioni al ristorante sono schizzate alle stelle e chi vuole assaggiare il cocomero affumicato dovrà attendere fino a novembre: è tutto sold-out.