Modella sfila con cappio al collo, Burberry nella bufera

La nota marca di alta moda Burberry è stata travolta dalle polemiche dopo che una sua modella ha sfilato alla London Fashion Week con un cappio al collo formato dai lacci del cappuccio di una felpa. A far iniziare la bufera la modella Liz Kennedy, anche lei in passerella con il brand. Dopo la sfilata, infatti, ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram dove ha scritto: «il suicidio non è di moda, non è glamour. Com’è possibile pensare di far sfilare una modella con un cappio appeso al collo, specie in una linea dedicata ai ragazzi. I ragazzi sono suggestionabili. Senza considerare il crescente tasso di suicidi nel mondo. Un marchio importante come Burberry, considerato commerciale e di classe, non doveva trascurare questa somiglianza. Vedere questo capo mi ha colpita, nonostante non l’avessi indossato io. Nella mia famiglia abbiamo avuto a che fare con il suicidio e mi è sembrato di rivivere quell’esperienza».

«Ne ho parlato con qualcuno dell’azienda – continua Kennedy -, ma mi è stato risposto che è la moda. A nessuno importa cosa sia successo nella tua vita, quindi tienilo per te. Mi spiace, ma questo è un problema più grande di me. Non riguarda il fatto che io sia sconvolta, ma quel che la moda fa pur di ottenere pubblicità. Mi vergogno di aver preso parte allo spettacolo. Non ho postato questo messaggio per mancare di rispetto al designer o al brand, ma semplicemente per parlare di un problema».

Marco Gobbetti, dirigente dell’azienda, e lo stilista Riccardo Tisci si sono scusati con una dichiarazione rilasciata ad Huffpost Uk. «Siamo profondamente dispiaciuti per il disagio causato da uno dei nostri capi. Sebbene lo stilista sia stato ispirato dal tema marino che ha caratterizzato tutta la collezione, abbiamo commesso un errore. Non riflette il nostro valore né quello di Burberry e l’abbiamo rimosso dalla collezione. Faremo in modo che non accada di nuovo». (a.mat.)