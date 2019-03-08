Elisabetta influencer a 92 anni: la regina sbarca su Instagram

Udite, udite: la regina Elisabetta è sbarcata su Instagram. A 92 anni sua maestà ha pubblicato il suo primo post in uno dei social network più famosi nell’account ufficiale della famiglia reale. L’occasione è stata la sua visita al museo della scienza di Londra. Nella foto postata si può vedere la lettera inviata da Charles Babbage, un matematico del XIX secolo, al principe Alberto.
A corredo della foto la regina ha scritto: «Charles Babbage, considerato uno dei pionieri dei computer al mondo, progettò la macchina differenziale, della quale il principe Alberto ebbe l’occasione di vedere un prototipo nel luglio del 1843. Oggi ho avuto il piacere di conoscere le iniziative di codifica dei computer dedicate ai bambini e mi sembra giusto pubblicare questo post su Instagram, al Museo della Scienza che ha a lungo sostenuto tecnologia, innovazione e ispirato la futura generazione di inventori». (a.mat.)
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
(ph: Instagram @theroyalfamily)