Euro, restyling delle banconote: si potranno lavare e stirare [VIDEO]

Le banconote da 100 e 200 euro subiranno un restyling ed entreranno in circolazione il 28 maggio 2019. La Banca Centrale Europea ha diffuso un video su Twitter dove si vede la resistenza del nuovo denaro: lavatrice, ferro da stiro, pressa, temperature basse o alte, non temono proprio nulla. Oltre ad essere più resistenti, avranno anche nuovi accorgimenti per aumentare la sicurezza ed impedire la falsificazione.

What happens to a euro banknote if you accidentally put it through the wash? This is actually one of the things we test in our lab before banknotes are issued pic.twitter.com/kMmZ96i3LE

— European Central Bank (@ecb) 29 aprile 2019