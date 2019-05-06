Meghan Markle ha partorito: è un maschio

Il Buckingham Palace questa mattina aveva annunciato ufficialmente che Meghan Markle, la duchessa di Sussex e moglie del principe Harry, era entrata in travaglio e sta per dare alla luce il suo primo figlio. Il bambino, il primo della coppia, sarà settimo in linea di successione al trono britannico. Pochi minuti fa sul profilo Instagram ufficiale della coppia è arrivata la lieta notizia: il parto è avvenuto, è andato tutto bene e il royal baby è un bel maschietto. Da giorni i social stanno ironizzando su quella che sembra la gravidanza più lunga della storia. (a.mat.)
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.