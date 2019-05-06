Vvox

Meghan Markle ha partorito: è un maschio

Il Buckingham Palace questa mattina aveva annunciato ufficialmente che Meghan Markle, la duchessa di Sussex e moglie del principe Harry, era entrata in travaglio e sta per dare alla luce il suo primo figlio. Il bambino, il primo della coppia, sarà settimo in linea di successione al trono britannico. Pochi minuti fa sul profilo Instagram ufficiale della coppia è arrivata la lieta notizia: il parto è avvenuto, è andato tutto bene e il royal baby è un bel maschietto. Da giorni i social stanno ironizzando su quella che sembra la gravidanza più lunga della storia. (a.mat.)

Tags: