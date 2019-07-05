«Senza trucco sei una me**a»: Ferragni insultata in strada

Condividi

Linkedin email

Chiara Ferragni insultata in strada: una delle influencer più seguite di Instagram ha raccontato lo spiacevole episodio sui social. Mentre stava scendendo dal taxi a Milano, una donna, rivolgendosi alla figlia, ha detto ad alta voce: «Non seguirla, senza trucco è una me**a».

A corredo di una foto dove sorride e abbraccia il figlio Leone, Ferragni ha replicato così: «Ieri, mentre uscivo dal taxi per andare al lavoro, una donna mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Era probabilmente sulla quarantina e, dopo avermi visto, ha detto a sua figlia (circa sugli otto anni) a voce molto alta: non prestarle attenzione, hai visto che senza trucco sembra una me**a? La mia reazione è stata quella di guardarla shockata per un commento così maleducato e a voce alta, e questo sentimento mi ha accompagnato per tutta la giornata».

Il post si conclude così: «Insieme possiamo fare la differenza. Si inizia con piccoli passi: cercate di dire a voi stesse qualcosa di buono sul vostro corpo ogni giorno. E cercate di incoraggiare gli altri intorno a voi, invece che buttarli giù».