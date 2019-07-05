«Senza trucco sei una me**a»: Ferragni insultata in strada

Chiara Ferragni insultata in strada: una delle influencer più seguite di Instagram ha raccontato lo spiacevole episodio sui social. Mentre stava scendendo dal taxi a Milano, una donna, rivolgendosi alla figlia, ha detto ad alta voce: «Non seguirla, senza trucco è una me**a».
A corredo di una foto dove sorride e abbraccia il figlio Leone, Ferragni ha replicato così: «Ieri, mentre uscivo dal taxi per andare al lavoro, una donna mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile. Era probabilmente sulla quarantina e, dopo avermi visto, ha detto a sua figlia (circa sugli otto anni) a voce molto alta: non prestarle attenzione, hai visto che senza trucco sembra una me**a? La mia reazione è stata quella di guardarla shockata per un commento così maleducato e a voce alta, e questo sentimento mi ha accompagnato per tutta la giornata».
Il post si conclude così: «Insieme possiamo fare la differenza. Si inizia con piccoli passi: cercate di dire a voi stesse qualcosa di buono sul vostro corpo ogni giorno. E cercate di incoraggiare gli altri intorno a voi, invece che buttarli giù».
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning 😅) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood