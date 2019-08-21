Vvox

Lo youtuber più famoso del mondo ha sposato la vicentina Marzia

Sorridenti e felici: lei in un bellissimo ed elegante abito bianco, lui in un completo nero

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, in arte Pewdiepie, e Marzia Bisognin sono marito e moglie. Lo youtuber più famoso al mondo e la vicentina sono convolati a nozze in gran segreto il 19 agosto dopo 8 anni di relazione. Lo fanno sapere i diretti interessati pubblicando su Instagram le splendide foto della cerimonia.

«Lo abbiamo celebrato con i nostri amici più strette e le famiglie – scrive lei -. E’ stato il giorno più bello della mia vita che ricorderò per sempre. Mi sento la persona più fortunata del mondo e sono così piena d’amore. Sono così emozionata dal poter chiamare Felix mio marito per il resto della mia vita».

PewDiePie invece commenta: «Ci siamo sposati! Non sono mai stato così felice. Sono così fortunato a condividere la mia vita con questa donna meravigliosa».

 

We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be ♥️ I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.

