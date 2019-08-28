AMA Music Festival, il programma

AMA Music Festival, grazie alla collaborazione con Only The Brave Foundation di Renzo Rosso e Sea Shepherd Italia, e’ felice di annunciare le bands del grande evento di fine estate.
Nella bellissima cornice di Villa Ca’ Cornaro a Romano d’Ezzelino (VI) dal 29 Agosto al 1 Settembre 2019.
𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟭 – Gɪᴏᴠᴇᴅɪ̀ 29 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019
• Algiers
• Rumatera
• Derozer
• Universal Sex Arena
• The Sade
After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con 80’s 90’s Parade • AMA Music Festival
▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬, €𝟱 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬. 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗦 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟬𝟬:𝟬𝟬
—————————————————————-
𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟮 – Vᴇɴᴇʀᴅɪ̀ 30 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019
• Deerhunter
• BowLand
• Tini Gessler
• Jennifer Gentle
• Canarie
After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con I love ROCK and ROLL party • AMA Music Festival
▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟓 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎, €𝟏𝟎 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎. 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐒 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟎𝟎:𝟎𝟎
𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟭 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 – €𝟭𝟱 con:
– Accesso area riservata fronte palco.
– Parcheggio riservato
– Consumazione omaggio
—————————————————————-
𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟯 – Sᴀʙᴀᴛᴏ 31 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019
• Mahmood
• Emis Killa
• Massimo Pericolo
• Madame
• Federico Gardenghi
After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con 2000 Wonderland – AMA Music Festival – Romano D’Ezzelino
▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟓 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎, €𝟏𝟎 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎. 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐒 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟎𝟎:𝟎𝟎
𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟭 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 – €𝟭𝟱 con:
– Accesso area riservata fronte palco.
– Parcheggio riservato
– Consumazione omaggio
—————————————————————-
𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟰 – Dᴏᴍᴇɴɪᴄᴀ 1 sᴇᴛᴛᴇᴍʙʀᴇ 2019
• Africa Unite System of Sound & Architori
• Il Pagante
• Piotta
• HOLI, Il festival dei colori – il primo in Italia
After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con Justice Celebration Night • AMA Music Festival
▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬, €𝟱 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬. 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗦 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟬𝟬:𝟬𝟬
—————————————————————
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘇𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶
𝟰 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦
https://www.mailticket.it/manifestazione/LA27
Comprendono:
► Thermos in omaggio in edizione limitata creato appositamente per ama festival da 24Bottles. Il costo andra’ direttamente devoluto in beneficenza.
► Accesso area riservata fronte palco
► Parcheggio riservato
► Consumazione omaggio
(Ph. Facebook Ama Music Festival)