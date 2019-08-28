AMA Music Festival, il programma

Condividi

Linkedin email

AMA Music Festival, grazie alla collaborazione con Only The Brave Foundation di Renzo Rosso e Sea Shepherd Italia, e’ felice di annunciare le bands del grande evento di fine estate.

Nella bellissima cornice di Villa Ca’ Cornaro a Romano d’Ezzelino (VI) dal 29 Agosto al 1 Settembre 2019.

𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟭 – Gɪᴏᴠᴇᴅɪ̀ 29 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019

• Algiers

• Rumatera

• Derozer

• Universal Sex Arena

• The Sade

After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con 80’s 90’s Parade • AMA Music Festival

▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬, €𝟱 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬. 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗦 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟬𝟬:𝟬𝟬

—————————————————————-

𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟮 – Vᴇɴᴇʀᴅɪ̀ 30 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019

• Deerhunter

• BowLand

• Tini Gessler

• Jennifer Gentle

• Canarie

After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con I love ROCK and ROLL party • AMA Music Festival

▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟓 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎, €𝟏𝟎 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎. 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐒 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟎𝟎:𝟎𝟎

𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟭 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 – €𝟭𝟱 con:

– Accesso area riservata fronte palco.

– Parcheggio riservato

– Consumazione omaggio

—————————————————————-

𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟯 – Sᴀʙᴀᴛᴏ 31 Aɢᴏsᴛᴏ 2019

• Mahmood

• Emis Killa

• Massimo Pericolo

• Madame

• Federico Gardenghi

After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con 2000 Wonderland – AMA Music Festival – Romano D’Ezzelino

▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟓 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎, €𝟏𝟎 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟎:𝟎𝟎. 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐒 𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐨 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟎𝟎:𝟎𝟎

𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟭 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 – €𝟭𝟱 con:

– Accesso area riservata fronte palco.

– Parcheggio riservato

– Consumazione omaggio

—————————————————————-

𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟰 – Dᴏᴍᴇɴɪᴄᴀ 1 sᴇᴛᴛᴇᴍʙʀᴇ 2019

• Africa Unite System of Sound & Architori

• Il Pagante

• Piotta

• HOLI, Il festival dei colori – il primo in Italia

After Party gratuito dopo le ore 00:00 con Justice Celebration Night • AMA Music Festival

▸▸ Ingresso in porta: €𝟮 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬, €𝟱 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬:𝟬𝟬. 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗦 𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗼 𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟬𝟬:𝟬𝟬

—————————————————————

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘇𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗮𝗯𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶

𝟰 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦

https://www.mailticket.it/manifestazione/LA27

Comprendono:

► Thermos in omaggio in edizione limitata creato appositamente per ama festival da 24Bottles. Il costo andra’ direttamente devoluto in beneficenza.

► Accesso area riservata fronte palco

► Parcheggio riservato

► Consumazione omaggio

(Ph. Facebook Ama Music Festival)