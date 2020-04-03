“Ricrea l’arte in casa”: la sfida di Getty Museum è un successo

Bellissima iniziativa del Getty Museum che invita a ricreare a casa le opere famose improvvisando con gli oggetti che si hanno a disposizione in casa. Le regole sono semplici: basta scegliere un quadro e lasciarsi ispirare. I migliori lavori verranno condivisi sui social del museo di Los Angeles. Ecco alcuni esempi e le istruzioni per partecipare.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with materials at home. It’s easy: . 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork 🥈 Find three things lying around your house 🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items To find artworks, check out our online collection: getty.edu/art/collection Tag #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarantaine in your creations! . . Challenge inspired by @Rijksmuseum and @tussenkunstenquarantaine #museumathome #stayathomechallenge #artselfie
We challenged you to dig into Getty’s online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home, inspired by the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine aka “Between Art and Quarantine,” and boy did you deliver. Swipe to see just a few of the thousands of genius re-creations. Some tips for you if you haven’t taken on the challenge yet: . 1️⃣ Enlist a pet: Get your dogs, cats, bunnies, and even ferrets into the mix. 2️⃣ Make a face, strike a pose: If you’re interested in re-creating a portrait or group scene, pay attention to the facial expressions—they really make it. 3️⃣ Pay attention to lighting: Try to imagine where the light in the artwork is coming from, and orient your composition so a window or lamp is casting similar light onto the scene. 4️⃣ Think abstractly: If you’re having trouble re-creating an artwork’s appearance, try focusing on shapes over colors. 5️⃣ Make it snackable: Edible art counts too. Photograph it, then eat it! . Tag us @gettymuseum and share your creation with the world using #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarataine. Keep them coming, creative geniuses. 👏