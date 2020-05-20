Trump: «L’incompetenza della Cina ha provocato una strage mondiale»

«L’incompetenza della Cina ha provocato una strage mondiale»: è il nuovo attacco di Donald Trump che su Twitter torna ad accusare Pechino per la nascita della pandemia da coronavirus

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020